Gov. Mike DeWine calls for day of prayer after COVID-19 strikes White House

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared Sunday a day of prayer after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Between the coronavirus pandemic, the growing division ahead of November's presidential election, and many other issues that are making 2020 a trying year, many people are turning to prayer.

That includes Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Governor DeWine declared Sunday a day of prayer after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus.

The call for prayer was taken up at area churches on Sunday.

"Whether we love them or don't love them, like them or don't like them, agree with them or don't agree with them, pray for the benefit of the nation," said Pastor Tony Scott of theChurch Maumee.

.@LtGovHusted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tl8Fk1SxJW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 3, 2020

"I wish every day was a national prayer day. As a pastor, we need more prayer, especially at this time with the coronavirus; the way it has affected people, the number of people that died, and the number of people who are sick because of it, and our president and his wife," said Pastor Scott.

Scott commended the governor and his call to prayer during times of uncertainty.

"Prayer was the foundation of our nation. It should continually be there. We're trying to get people all over the nation to pray as the governor has asked us to do," said Scott.

Politics aside - many people, young and old, are praying the president makes a fast recovery.

"Whether you disagree with him, he still our president. He's a leadership in our country and he has COVID-19, so we need to be praying for him just like we are praying for who has caught this as well," said Mackenzie Bradley, SIA coordinator at theChurch Maumee.