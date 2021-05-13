Gov. Mike DeWine announces Ohio will opt out of $300 federal unemployment program starting June 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will be opting out of the federal government's $300 pandemic unemployment program effective on June 26.

"When this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was to slow it’s spread through social distancing, masking, and sanitization," DeWine noted. "That is no longer the case. That is no longer our only tool in this fight. This assistance was always intended to be temporary."