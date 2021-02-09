Gov. Mike DeWine activates Ohio National Guard for Hurricane Ida relief assistance in Louisiana

The deployment of 250 guard members is expected to span three weeks.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine authorized the activation of the Ohio National Guard to support relief efforts in Lousiaina in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

At the request of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana National Guard, 250 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be placed on state active duty beginning on Sept. 8.

According to a release from DeWine's office, Ohio National Guard Soldiers deploying to Louisiana will primarily be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton), and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield).

The soldiers will be providing general-purpose support during the relief mission. The deployment is expected to span three weeks.

The Ohio National Guard will be joining other groups with ties to the Buckeye State in Louisiana.

Ohio Task Force 1 is on the ground in Louisiana with a 45-person team comprised of a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and canine search team.

"We're there just to help the local jurisdiction cover a wide area, or checking on how people might be doing," program manager Evan Schumann told 3News.

The American Red Cross from Northern Ohio is also in Louisiana, trying to get resources to those who need them the most. Tom Revolinski's team will be there for up to two weeks.