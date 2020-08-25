Gov DeWine: Temporary license would allow child-care providers to care for school-age children during school day

The new program would allow providers to give students learning remotely a safe place to go while their parents are at work.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that a new temporary pandemic license can now be issued to child-care providers to enable them to take care of school-age children during the school day.

The program is designed to ensure students learning remotely have a safe place to go during their normal school hours if their parents must go to work.

Beginning Aug. 25, child care providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) may care for school-age children who are learning remotely during the school day.

These providers will receive funding to cover the cost of care for economically eligible children. ODE is also working to extend this same option to its licensed school-age child care providers and could be effective by early September, upon approval by the State Board of Education.

Additionally, ODJFS will launch a new license, called the Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, to ensure children have safe places to go when they are not learning in school.

Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses can apply for this license to provide care to children during the school day.

In addition to eliminating many child care licensing requirements, ODJFS is also waiving the registration fee for Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care providers.