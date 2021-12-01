Gov. DeWine signs order authorizing the National Guard to activate in preparation of the inauguration

Roughly 200 members of the guard will report to Washington for the inauguration.

OHIO, USA — We're just over a week away from the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. However, security and safety concerns remain top of mind following last week's insurrection at the Capitol building.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order allowing the Ohio National Guard and members of the Airforce to activate in preparation of the inauguration on January 21.

"People have the right to protest. They do not have the right to be destructive or hurt other people. We welcome peaceful protesters, but we saw what happened at the Capitol, so we are concerned," explained DeWine.

The signed order is expected to begin January 14 and continue through January 21. The presented timeline can be adjusted meet needs sooner and/ or after the specified end date.

When asked if there was a goal in mind with deploying the National Guard and other serviced members, Gov. DeWine asserted that the protection of citizens is a top priority.

"The goal is peace, the goal is protection of property and protection of people, protection of people is always number one," explained Gov. DeWine.

According to DeWine, approximately 200 members of the national guard will travel to Washington, D.C. to assist with security measures.