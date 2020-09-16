Gov. DeWine says senior centers can open to public Sept 21; some in Wood Co. won't make that date

Senior centers operated by the Wood County Committee on Aging will remain closed to the public through Nov. 2.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said adult daycare and senior centers will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 21 if they comply with all the safety requirements, such as daily screenings, thorough cleaning and limited capacity.

However, some senior centers in Wood County say they will not make the Sept. 21 reopening date based on the requirements and guidelines that must first be satisfied.

The Wood County Committee on Aging says that senior centers operated by them will be closed through the general public through Nov. 2 due to restrictions put in place by the state.

Those senior centers include all the WCCOA locations in Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore and Bowling Green.

The state requires the following to occur prior to reopening:

Requires testing of all senior center staff and volunteers (initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter).

Requires strategic testing of participants with an initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter. Note: this is still being clarified as to how many people and demographics.

The State will support the training of the WCCOA registered nurse to conduct the testing (for staff, volunteers, and identified participants, supply nasal test kits, lab capacity, baseline and repeat testing).

All services will be by appointment only once we have satisfied the requirements to reopen.

The Wood County Committee on Aging says they will continue working with our local Wood County Health District to ensure our ability to reopen safely.