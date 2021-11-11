Gov. Mike DeWine pays his respects on Veterans Day

The Governor paid a visit to Milan to honor Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, who was killed earlier this year in Afghanistan.

MILAN, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spent his Veterans Day thanking military men and women who have served their country.

The governor said it's important we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice not just today, but every day.

"On this Veterans Day, let's honor those who bravely defended us and have ensured that we have the freedom that we can exercise every single day," he said.

He also paid his respects to the friends and family of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, of Milan. The Ohio sailor - along with 12 others - was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26th.

"He joined the Navy to make a difference," explained DeWine. "He made a difference."

At the memorial on Thursday, Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. quoted the oath of all service members. He also said the unspoken words are just as important.

"They're saying, 'I do agree to subordinate my dreams and my personal desires for the greater good of my team, for my mission, for my state and for my nation,'" Harris Jr. said.