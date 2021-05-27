Gov. DeWine holds news conference with Ohio Vax-a-Million winners

The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello in Englewood is the winner of the scholarship.

Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news conference with the Vax-a-Million winners on Thursday.

While Bugenske will be receiving $1 million, Costello will get a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college, including room and board.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose or have been vaccinated can be eligible to win a million-dollar prize.

Students ages 12-17 who are vaccine eligible can also register for a chance to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any public college or university in Ohio. The school options may eventually broaden.

The deadline to enter the drawings for 'Vax-a-Million' is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. every week. People only have to register once in order to be in the running.