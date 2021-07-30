Gov. DeWine does not plan to issue any mask mandate again

He credits the COVID-19 vaccine as the reason for his decision

OHIO, USA — Governor Mike DeWine told WTOL 11 exclusively that, as of Thursday, 60% of those 18 and older in Ohio are vaccinated. However he would like that number to be about 70%.

Governor DeWine said the delta variant is now the dominant variant in Ohio,

and it's much more contagious than what we were dealing with a year ago.

The Ohio Department of Health said Thursday that the state hit a rate of 77.4 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Which is why the governor said if you're vaccinated, you're very safe.

If you're not, this is not a good time.

"I'm very concerned frankly about people who are not vaccinated. It's their choice but we have an obligation through doctors, local doctors, Ohio doctors, to explain to people who these vaccines develop, what they do, what they don't do," said DeWine.

The governor recently announced that all state of Ohio employees and their spouses will be eligible for a vaccine incentive, saying getting employees vaccinated will save the state money and cut down on lost work hours.