'We are very sorry': Gov. DeWine apologizes for problems with state unemployment office

Gov. DeWine says there are plans to add more staff and update the computer system.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his Thursday afternoon briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine admitted that there are problems within the state's unemployment system that needs fixing.

DeWine says there are not enough people to handle calls and the computer system is outdated.

“To anyone who is watching who has had trouble, we are very sorry and we apologize,” DeWine said.

The state said it’s still working on upgrading its computer system to the cloud and says that won’t be completed until 2022.

Those who have sent emails and left phone messages with 10TV say there are not enough people to answer questions and are frustrated that their checks are being delayed.

“I don't blame people for being frustrated and you are not being served at the speed you expect, tensions build,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Husted said that when the Federal Government created the Pandemic Assistance Insurance program, it required states to upgrade their computer system. Ohio, among other states, didn’t have the ability to do it so they are having to build the system.

DeWine says when the pandemic started there were about 450 staff members. He hopes to have 2,400 people working in unemployment by March.

Husted said another reason for the slow down in unemployment benefits is to guard against fraud.

Husted said 796,000 applications have been flagged for potential fraud under the PUA system with another 44,000 claims for potential fraud under general unemployment claims.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 42,975 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims last week. That is 231,240 fewer than the peak last year.

ODJFS says Ohioans filed 265,467 continued jobless claims last week, which is 510,835 fewer than the peak last year. This includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.