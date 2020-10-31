x
Gospel legend, Toledo pastor, Bishop Rance Allen, dies at age 71

Known as the "Father of Contemporary Gospel Music", Allen served as pastor at New Bethel Church in Toledo since 1985.
Credit: COGIC
TOLEDO, Ohio — Legendary gospel singer Bishop Rance Allen has passed away at age 71.

Bishop Allen is known as the “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music” and called Toledo home for much of his life.

Allen was born in Monroe, MI into a large family in 1948.

In 1969 Allen formed the Rance Allen Group in Monroe along with his brothers Tom and Steve Allen.

The group was recognized for their new and innovative sound.

The group is known for many hit gospel songs including “Something About The Name Jesus” featuring Kirk Franklin. It was released in 2004.

Over the course of his musical career, Allen was nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998.

In 2015 Allen performed for President Barack Obama at a performance of gospel music at the White House.

Since its founding in 1985, Bishop Allen served as pastor at New Bethel Church on Vance St.

Allen also served as the Prelate of the Michigan Northwest Harvest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

News of Bishop Allen’s death caused an outpouring of condolences across social media on Saturday.

Allen’s family says due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, they will hold a private ceremony.

Once restrictions are lifted, a public service will be held to remember Allen’s life and achievements.

