Gordon Ward, anchor of Toledo's first local newscast, has died

TOLEDO, Ohio — Longtime Toledo news anchor Gordon Ward has died at age 96. Close friends tell WTOL 11 he died late Tuesday night.

His strong voice in Toledo news will be missed. Gordon Ward anchored the WTOL 11’s first local newscast in December 1958.

He and his wife Connie also hosted WTOL 11’s Romper Room. The city of Toledo was invited to the nuptials of the couple during the live airing of their wedding in 1962.