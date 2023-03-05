Google announces new data centers in Ohio

The announcement was made at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google is expanding in Ohio with two new data centers in Columbus and Lancaster, according to details announced Wednesday morning alongside Gov. Mike DeWine.

"In addition to New Albany, in 2021 we announced land purchases in Lancaster and Columbus for future growth opportunities," said Mark Isakowitz, Google VP of Public Affairs and Public Policy. "Today is the announcement that is the next part of that journey. I am here today to announce the exciting news that Google is turning both the Columbus and Lancaster sites into fully operational data sites.”

The company says this brings their total investment in the state to more than $2 billion.

"When combined with the company’s New Albany data center, the new sites in Ohio will play a significant role in Google’s United States data center portfolio as one of the fastest-growing regional hubs," Google noted.

Construction is already underway at both the Columbus and Lancaster sites.

"Once completed, these data centers will help power Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and tools like Search, Gmail and Maps," the company said.

Here's reaction to the news...

Gov. DeWine

“Ohio is a growing technology hub and data center market, and we welcome these two new Google projects in Columbus and Lancaster to complement the one already in New Albany. Google joins the growing number of companies that recognize that Ohio is a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

“Ohio is the go-to place in the Midwest for technology and innovation, and Google’s announcement today reflects that. This investment is more than just the tech infrastructure; it’s helping to bring more computer science education to Ohio’s students to build that workforce from an early age, so more Ohioans are prepared for the future of work.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther

“Central Ohio is on the rise, with the fastest growing economy in the Midwest. Google is playing a big part in making the region a hub for cloud computing and priming the region for even more development. The future is very bright in Columbus and Central Ohio.”

Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler

"Lancaster is ready for this moment. We are a pro-business community; we have the infrastructure and we have the people. We are excited to welcome Google to our community."

