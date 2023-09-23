Goodtime I needs tow back to land after engine problem near Kelley's Island

The ship was carrying approximately 200 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported.

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — The Goodtime I passenger boat needed to be towed back to land on Saturday evening after an engine problem caused the vessel to lose propulsion near Kelley's Island.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the boat was on a regular excursion when it became disabled just before 8 p.m. After that point, the Goodtime could not move forward. The vessel required an escort, then a tow back to shore.

The Goodtime I was carrying approximately 200 passengers on board when the engine issues happened. The water was very choppy on Lake Erie at the time of the incident.

The Coast Guard adds that no injuries have been reported. The cause of the malfunction is unknown.

#Breaking Coast Guard small boats from Station Marblehead are responding to a report of a passenger vessel that lost propulsion near Kelleys Island. No injuries are reported at this time and the cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/dHDCWnLiBB — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) September 23, 2023

