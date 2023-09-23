Goodtime I needs tow back to land after engine problem near Kelley's Island

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — The Goodtime I passenger boat needed to be towed back to land on Saturday evening after an engine problem caused the vessel to lose propulsion near Kelley's Island.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
According to the United States Coast Guard, the boat was on a regular excursion when it became disabled just before 8 p.m. After that point, the Goodtime could not move forward. The vessel required an escort, then a tow back to shore.
The Goodtime I was carrying approximately 200 passengers on board when the engine issues happened. The water was very choppy on Lake Erie at the time of the incident.
The Coast Guard adds that no injuries have been reported. The cause of the malfunction is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they become available.
More from 3News:
- Beachwood superintendent: Brooklyn High School football team used the word 'Nazi' for play calls during Friday's game
- Report: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb only suffered torn MCL in season-ending knee injury
- EEOC sues Cedar Point parent company for age discrimination
- Education Station: Harvey High School band teacher shares the transformational power of music education
- United Auto Workers strike comes to Northeast Ohio as Stellantis employees in Streetsboro walk off job
- Person discharges gun, dies after BG police respond to license plate reader alert regarding felony warrant