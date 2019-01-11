TOLEDO, Ohio — A man who stopped a would-be purse snatcher in broad daylight is speaking out.

This happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Kroger on Jackman Road.

The 66-year-old victim was knocked to the ground during the frightening ordeal.

But Bob O'Donnell said he doesn't deserve any credit. He was leaving the store when he heard a woman yelling for help.

O'Donnell saw a violent struggle between two women. One of the women was trying to grab the other woman's purse.

Police say 22-year-old Melissa Meyers threw the victim to the ground and bit the woman's left hand as she tried to grab the woman's purse. Before Meyers could get away O'Donnell was able to grab her and hold Meyers down until police arrived.

Meyers was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

O'Donnell said there were other shoppers in the parking lot who saw the attack and made sure the victim was okay. O'Donnell said getting involved was simply just the right thing to do.

"I come from a very big family. I have a lot of friends and I can't think of any one of them that wouldn't have done the same thing."

RELATED: 2 good Samaritans stop woman from getting robbed