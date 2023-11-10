Good Samaritan seriously injured after being struck by car early Wednesday

TPD at the scene told WTOL 11 there was a crash involving two cars, a pedestrian then ran over to check on the people involved and was struck by another vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Good Samaritan was struck by a car trying to help people after a violent crash in west Toledo early Wednesday.

Toledo police responded to a call just after 11 p.m. about a crash on the 5000 block of Jackman Road in front of Jugs Bowling Center.

TPD at the scene told WTOL 11 there was a crash involving two vehicles, a pedestrian then ran over to check on the people involved and was struck by another vehicle.

The pedestrian positioned himself in front of one of the crashed vehicles that was partially blocking Jackman Road with his back facing oncoming traffic. Another vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction when it didn't see the pedestrian or the car blocking the road and crashed into them, according to police reports.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old Toledo man, was rushed to the hospital by Life Squad with serious injuries.

Jackman Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. It has since been opened.

The crashes are being investigated.