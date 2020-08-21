United Way of Hancock County's 'Days of Caring' rescheduled for Sept. 21- 25

The United Way of Hancock County's annual volunteering week was postponed in May

FINDLAY, Ohio — An annual event in Hancock County that provides more than $100,000 in volunteer labor was cancelled in the spring.

The United Way of Hancock County's Days of Caring week is an event where local businesses offer their employees time to go out and serve their community.

Last year, 1,100 volunteers spent the week helping out with painting, landscaping, construction projects and more.

But this year's May event had to be postponed.

Since then, some of the more critical projects that relied on the volunteer work had to be done over the summer.

"The volunteer center has logged more than 1,000 hours since the end of March for volunteers in our community. So, we've been able to work with public health to determine how to do that safely, but still get the needs of our community met," said Angela Debosky, United Way of Hancock County CEO.

But the 2020 Days of Caring is still happening, it has been rescheduled for Sept. 21- 25.

United Way volunteer coordinator Sarah Mayle said there are still about 17 major projects that will need around 300 volunteers.

"Maybe they could go on to the next year, but it's really nice if we could keep up with it and keep our community looking nice," said Mayle.