Ronald McDonald House celebrates 40 years of service in Northwest Ohio

40 years of service for RMHC in NW Ohio, on the campus of Toledo Promedica Hospital. The charity takes care of thousands of families with children in area hospitals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, December 9th marked 40 years of service for the Ronald McDonald House in Northwest Ohio. It's on the campus of Toledo Promedica Hospital, where the charity takes care of thousands of families in Northwest Ohio.

Kim Kaufman is a board member and has been as guest at the Ronald McDonald House twice.

"When your child is hospitalized, that is the last thing you expected when you woke up that day. Right! You did not plan for it. You did not have your bag packed," Kaufman said.

She and her husband stayed for seven weeks after, her eldest son was born at 28 weeks premature. After she gave birth, her son was flown by helicopter to Toledo Children's Hospital. Then, two years later, the Kaufman's stayed at the house again, this time with their eldest son, for five weeks.

"The house gives you that ability to just, you know, to have the comfort. To be close to your child, and just really focus on being there for your kid," Kaufman said.

In the kitchen, the Leonhard and Swanbeck families volunteered to cook dinner for current house guests. Husband and wife, Bo and Sharron Sawnbeck, along with their son Rob Swanbeck, their daughter Shawana Leonhard and granddaughter Morgan Leonhard said they give back on this important day because 23 years ago a Ronald McDonald House helped their family.

"It feels great. I know for my grandparents, it's actually really big to them because they stayed here. This is like, them truly giving back," Morgan Leonhard said.

It's thanks to the charity, Bo Swanbeck was able to stay at Rob Swanbeck's side for 3 months in the hospital, after he a serious car crash in high school. Now, more than 20 years later, Rob is up making spaghetti with his parents, sister and niece.

President and Executive Director, Chad Bringman, said families like these are why the house has been successful for so many years.

"Part of the celebration today, is just to make the community know how much we appreciate them as well," Bringman said.

He's been with RMHC for 15 years and said he's proud of how they've helped thousands of families. The house can provide room and board, for as many as, 28 families, free of charge. Families at any of the area hospitals have the ability to stay at the house while their child receives medical attention, Bringman said.

The organization's annual budget is over one million dollars, but Bringman said generous donors and volunteers have helped them keep costs low while continuing their mission to serve.

On Monday, December 12th, toy donations from Walleye Forward Mitchell Heard will be given to families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.