Arlington woman credits smoke detector installed by Red Cross for saving her life

Ramona Martin says the smoke detector woke her up as a fire began burning through her home.

ARLINGTON, Ohio — How often are you reminded to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, or you see Red Cross volunteers installing smoke detectors in homes that didn't have any?

Well, for one Arlington woman, that initiative may very well have saved her life.

About a year ago, Steve Mahler, a volunteer with the local American Red Cross chapter, was installing smoke detectors as part of their Sound the Alarm initiative.

That's when he brought up the installations to his son's mother-in-law Ramona Martin.

"He had one with him and I said, 'Well, I got one that's dead right now.' That was the one above my bedroom door," Martin said.

After that, neither Steve nor Ramona put much more thought into it.

Then about three months ago, Martin was woken up to the sound of that very same smoke detector Mahler had installed.

"It was a loud chirp, you knew something was going on. And so I got up and went out to the back porch, and by that time you could see the fire shooting out from this little closet I had," she said.

The home was a total loss. Martin made it out, but her pet dog did not.

It took a few days to connect the dots, but Steve said he eventually was so relieved to know that the 10 minutes he took last year to install a smoke detector more than likely saved Martin's life.

"Very grateful that it did, that the program worked and the technology in the smoke alarm worked, and that everybody was able to get out, that she was able to get out safely," Mahler said.

Mahler also said this personal event should show everyone how important it is to make sure every home has working smoke detectors.

"Call us. Give the Red Cross a call and have us come by in a team of two and we'll spend a little time installing it," he said.