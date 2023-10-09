Plummer Pool trades flip-flops for paws for a good cause

The 12th Jack's Pooch Plunge raised money for the Glass City Dog Park

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Plummer Pool in Sylvania went to the dogs on Sunday, and it was all for a good cause.

For the 12th year, Plummer Pool in Sylvania has hosted Jake's Pooch Plunge, a fundraiser for the Glass City Dog Park.

A $5 entry got animal lovers and their favorite four-legged friend an hour-and-a-half of all-canine pool access.

The Sylvania Recreation District keeps the pool open for one more day before closing for the season for this annual event.

"After the first year, after they drained it, they commented that it looked like an afghan sweater at the bottom of the drain," said event founder Dave Spiess.

Funds raised this year will help improve security at the dog park, located at Woodsdale Park off Harvard Blvd. in south Toledo.

That's all well and good of course, but this event also gave these furry friends a chance to socialize. And it may be the only time they get a chance to swim in a large pool.

Organizers split up the day into 3 sessions based on the size of the dogs, so all dogs were around the same size at any given time.

"The little dogs have their own time because they can get a little intimidated by the big dogs. And the big dogs spend all of their time in the water," said volunteer coordinator Judith Meyers.

Dave Spiess says he started this fundraiser as a way to honor his late father Jack, who was a huge animal lover.

And he knows everyone here today had a great time helping out a good cause.

"As I describe it, when people leave here, it doesn't matter if they're two legged or four legged, there's a smile on everybody's faces," said Spiess.

If you weren't able to make it out to the pool today, but you'd still like to help out the Glass City Dog Park, you can sign up for a membership or donate by clicking HERE.