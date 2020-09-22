Days of Caring in Hancock County to serve 16 agencies

The week-long volunteer event was rescheduled from May to September due to COVID-19.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's an event that was originally supposed to be held in May, but not even COVID-19 is keeping Findlay area volunteers from showing how much they care.

Now in it's 26th year, the United Way of Hancock County's Days of Caring week offers local employers a chance to allow their employees to volunteer at local non-profits.

With the rescheduling from the original May event, September's Days of Caring registration is down a little; with 220 volunteers working on 61 projects at 16 Hancock County agencies.

But, the work they did get done is still invaluable to places like the Family Resource Center Tree Line facility, that helps clients work through substance use disorder.

"Their support not only helps FRC as an agency, but it also helps our staff, it helps our clients and the clients that we provide mental health services for. So, they help our entire agency," said Laura Brickner, COO of the Family Resource Center.

When the week is finished, these volunteers will have put in a combined 872 service hours at a $21,000 value.

But as Sarah Mayle, volunteer coordinator for the United Way of Hancock County says, volunteers are also getting something in return. Mayle shared a story of volunteers relieved with the sense of normalcy that the program provides.

"They had volunteered for years at Days of Caring, and there's been working remotely and all of this COVID upheaval, and she said it was wonderful to just feel normal today," said Mayle.