First 'Community Cookout' in Fremont brings city together

The event began as an idea on social media, and city leaders worked together to make it happen.

FREMONT, Ohio — How have you kicked off summer?

The city of Fremont came up with a way to throw not one, but four events, so their community can celebrate all together.

It was the first-ever Community Cookout in Fremont at Biggs-Kettner Park.

A free event for all in attendance, offering food, games, and time to chat with local officials.

"We barely made it out of the car and they all flocked in their own directions. 'Which is probably great for you since you don't have to worry about the kids?' It is! Now I can roam around and enjoy myself," said Melissa Swinehart

Mayor Danny Sanchez said he wanted the city to host an outdoor event where people didn't have to worry about the ongoing pandemic, and celebrate the community.

After asking for ideas on the city's social media, the mayor and many other city officials tried their best to incorporate as many of those ideas as they could.

"And I reached out to as many other leaders of influence I thought could help. And you see, from the sheriff, to the football coach, to the Terra State basketball coach, to teachers and many organizations; everyone is here. It's just an absolutely an amazing day," said Sanchez

Along with planning three additional community cookouts at three other community parks, they have already started their weekly Sunday concert series.