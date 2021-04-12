Annual Christmas Giveaway gives area families in need a chance for a merry Christmas

Over 150 families benefited from the Holland, Ohio event, put on by area organizations. Families found new and gently used items for family members this holiday.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Several community organizations came together to host the annual Christmas Giveaway for families in need. Held at the Spencer Township Neighborhood Center in Holland, well over 150 families came out to find brand new and some gently used gifts for family members this holiday.

Community leaders from Back to Basics Massage, Help Feed Toledo Area, Traumatic Brain Injury Center, Wonder Ministries of Holland, and former clothing closet at Proclaim, Blessed Sacrament Church all collected donations of clothing, 200 toys, wrapping paper, electronics, books and more for families who needed them.

Barb Kovacs, of Help Feed Toledo Area, said she was so happy and proud of the effort everyone put out and how appreciative the attendees were.

"The need is out there, otherwise they wouldn't have anything. When they came in here they may not have had much. When they come and leave here they have a whole bag full of items," Kovacs said.

The annual three hour event had volunteers working with attendees to help them find the perfect gift, pray with them, and overall keep their spirits high.

The unique thing about this event is that volunteers were all ages, and Kovacs said it's important to teach kids when their young to give not only of material things but also of their time.

"It is a blessing. It is an honor to be here. It is just awesome," John Forney said.

The goal of this event was to help those in need, no matter what their circumstance.

"No religion, No color. No nothin! We're here to give and to make families happy," Kovacs added. "It's stress off their minds too."

She added, between the stress of the holidays and the pandemic, the need to make sure their gifts under the tree for family members was one less burden thanks to this event. Though the line for Christmas Giveaway was stretched far out the door, it seemed like everyone got the chance to grab something for the holidays.

"Sometimes everyone needs some help. It's been a lot of places I've been that are giving giveaways and its just awesome," Forney added.

Kovacs said those who didn't get to donate this year shouldn't worry, because the Traumatic Brain Injury Center does take donations year-round, click here to learn how to donate.