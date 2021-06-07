SCHEDULE | Good Grub Social Club gives Toledo kids summer activities and lunch for free

From June 7-Aug. 13, the city program features food and also activities from Toledo GROWS, Imagination Station, YMCA Fun Bus, and Toledo School for the Arts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo kids on the hunt for some good grub and things to do this summer will find just that during a free 13-week program that travels to different city pools to provide food and social activities.

The Good Grub Social Club started Monday with an announcement at Navarre Park Pool, and during the kickoff, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Councilmember Vanice S. Williams, and Councilmember Dr. Tiffany Preston Whitman described the mission of the program and when to expect it.

“This is a 13-week program that will provide truly holistic services to the children of our community,” Kapszukiewicz said. “This is part of our ongoing commitment … to give kids productive things to do this summer. We want them to have great experiences, wonderful memories, make friends, get out and get exercise, and learn skills if they would like.”

In addition to lunch at the pools, social activities are planned from Imagination Station, Toledo School for the Arts - Visual Arts, the YMCA Fun Bus, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Toledo GROWS.

Weekly lunch services, June 7-Aug. 13

Willys: 11-11:45 a.m.

Smith: 1-1:45 p.m.

Walbridge: 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Wilson: 1-1:45 p.m.

Navarre: 12-12:45 p.m.

ACTIVITY SCHEDULE

MONDAYS - Imagination Station

June 7: Smith

June 14: Walbridge

June 21: Wilson

June 28: Navarre

July 4: Willys

July 12: Smith

July 19: Walbridge

July 26: Wilson

Aug. 2: Navarre

Aug. 9: Willys

TUESDAYS - TSA Visual Arts

June 8: Willys

June 15: Smith

June 22: Walbridge

June 29: Wilson

July 6: Navarre

July 13: Willys

July 20: Smith

July 27: Walbridge

Aug. 3: Wilson

Aug. 10: Navarre

WEDNESDAYS - YMCA Fun Bus

June 9: Navarre

June 16: Willys

June 23: Smith

June 30: Walbridge

July 7: Wilson

July 14: Navarre

July 21: Willys

July 28: Smith

Aug. 4: Walbridge

Aug. 11: Wilson

THURSDAYS - Lucas County Public Library

June 10: Wilson

June 17: Navarre

June 24: Willys

July 1: Smith

July 8: Walbridge

July 15: Wilson

July 22: Navarre

July 29: Willys

Aug. 5: Smith

Aug. 12: Walbridge

FRIDAYS - Toledo GROWS