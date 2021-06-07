SCHEDULE | Good Grub Social Club gives Toledo kids summer activities and lunch for free

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo kids on the hunt for some good grub and things to do this summer will find just that during a free 13-week program that travels to different city pools to provide food and social activities.
The Good Grub Social Club started Monday with an announcement at Navarre Park Pool, and during the kickoff, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Councilmember Vanice S. Williams, and Councilmember Dr. Tiffany Preston Whitman described the mission of the program and when to expect it.
“This is a 13-week program that will provide truly holistic services to the children of our community,” Kapszukiewicz said. “This is part of our ongoing commitment … to give kids productive things to do this summer. We want them to have great experiences, wonderful memories, make friends, get out and get exercise, and learn skills if they would like.”
In addition to lunch at the pools, social activities are planned from Imagination Station, Toledo School for the Arts - Visual Arts, the YMCA Fun Bus, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Toledo GROWS.
Weekly lunch services, June 7-Aug. 13
- Willys: 11-11:45 a.m.
- Smith: 1-1:45 p.m.
- Walbridge: 2:30-3:15 p.m.
- Wilson: 1-1:45 p.m.
- Navarre: 12-12:45 p.m.
ACTIVITY SCHEDULE
MONDAYS - Imagination Station
- June 7: Smith
- June 14: Walbridge
- June 21: Wilson
- June 28: Navarre
- July 4: Willys
- July 12: Smith
- July 19: Walbridge
- July 26: Wilson
- Aug. 2: Navarre
- Aug. 9: Willys
TUESDAYS - TSA Visual Arts
- June 8: Willys
- June 15: Smith
- June 22: Walbridge
- June 29: Wilson
- July 6: Navarre
- July 13: Willys
- July 20: Smith
- July 27: Walbridge
- Aug. 3: Wilson
- Aug. 10: Navarre
WEDNESDAYS - YMCA Fun Bus
- June 9: Navarre
- June 16: Willys
- June 23: Smith
- June 30: Walbridge
- July 7: Wilson
- July 14: Navarre
- July 21: Willys
- July 28: Smith
- Aug. 4: Walbridge
- Aug. 11: Wilson
THURSDAYS - Lucas County Public Library
- June 10: Wilson
- June 17: Navarre
- June 24: Willys
- July 1: Smith
- July 8: Walbridge
- July 15: Wilson
- July 22: Navarre
- July 29: Willys
- Aug. 5: Smith
- Aug. 12: Walbridge
FRIDAYS - Toledo GROWS
- June 11: Walbridge
- June 18: Wilson
- June 25: Navarre
- July 2: Willys
- July 9: Smith
- July 16: Walbridge
- July 23: Wilson
- July 30: Navarre
- Aug. 6: Willys
- Aug. 13: Smith