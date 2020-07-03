Dealing with tragedy and death can affect people differently, but it especially affects children in a way we may not comprehend.

"I was really really upset because I knew I had to grow up and a live a life without them and that's just gonna, just thinking about that is gonna be really hard," said Lillian Tussey, who attends Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

Lillian and her sister Julia Tussey lost their grandfather last July after a battle with cancer.

"I was getting calls from school that the girls were expressing a lot of anger and which I was too at that same time. But I was so deep into grief that I didn't notice it was affecting them," said Amanda Tussey, the girl's mother.

Because of how the girls were reacting, a school counselor suggested they attend Good Grief of Northwest Ohio program nights.

"We provide peer support groups for children and teens who've had a death impact their lives. Our program is free and open ended which means families decide when they start coming and they stay as long as they feel that they want to," said Dorothy Mockensturm, the managing director for Good Grief.

So far he girls say the program has helped them cope with losing their best friend.

"It's finally nice to know that I'm not the only one. That other people know what it's like. That I can talk out loud about what happened," said Julia Tussey.

"Since we've been coming here, the grief has been a little bit lighter. It's easier to take. And I think the best thing is, is we're not alone," added Amanda.

Right now the program is offered every other Tuesday and Thursday, but they are looking for more volunteers to train and further their programs.

"Hopefully what they take away from here is that when those rough times come, they will have positive ways to deal with that rather than being tempted by or relying on negatives ways to deal with the pain," said Mockensturm.

For Lillian and Julia, their parents have noticed it's meant a world of difference.

"Grief is absolutely terrible. I know how hard it is for me. I can't imagine being a child and going through this. And to be able to having something like this at your finger tips...I want everyone to know about it," said Amanda.

Good Grief of Northwest Ohio says you can can visit their website goodgriefnwo.org if you're interested in volunteering or learning about their programs.

