Toledo City Council OKs golf carts on streets 35 mph and lower

TOLEDO, Ohio — At its meeting on Tuesday, Toledo City Council agreed to let golf carts be part of the traffic on certain streets.
Ordinance 500-18 establishes boundaries in Point Place, the Old West End, and the Downtown area for the operation of golf carts on city streets.
City council members voted to eliminate those boundaries and allow for the operation of golf carts on all city streets that have a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
Golf carts must be inspected and meet certain conditions in order to be on the road. Inspections are conducted at the Toledo Police Department Tow Lot, 198 Dura Ave. Tow lot hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.
To pass inspections golf carts must have the following:
- Functional brakes
- Brake lights (2)
- Headlights (2)
- Taillights (2)
- Turn signal
- License plate light
- Horn
- Brackets for front and rear license plate
- Functional steering mechanism
- Windshield
- Windshield wipers
- Rearview mirror
- Tires (safe condition, 1/16 inch tread)
- Seatbelts for the front seats
- Proof of insurance
There is a $25 inspection fee due at the time of inspection.
Golf carts and similar vehicles must be titled and registered in the State of Ohio. All associated fees apply. Documentation of a successful inspection must be submitted in order to obtain registration/license plates.
In addition to passing inspection, the following applies:
- The driver must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license.
- Children’s safety seat regulations must be followed.
- All traffic laws apply.