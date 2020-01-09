Toledo City Council OKs golf carts on streets 35 mph and lower

The ordinance eliminates boundaries established in Point Place, Old West End and downtown to allow golf carts on all city streets with speed limits of 35 mph or less

TOLEDO, Ohio — At its meeting on Tuesday, Toledo City Council agreed to let golf carts be part of the traffic on certain streets.

Ordinance 500-18 establishes boundaries in Point Place, the Old West End, and the Downtown area for the operation of golf carts on city streets.

City council members voted to eliminate those boundaries and allow for the operation of golf carts on all city streets that have a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

Golf carts must be inspected and meet certain conditions in order to be on the road. Inspections are conducted at the Toledo Police Department Tow Lot, 198 Dura Ave. Tow lot hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

To pass inspections golf carts must have the following:

Functional brakes

Brake lights (2)

Headlights (2)

Taillights (2)

Turn signal

License plate light

Horn

Brackets for front and rear license plate

Functional steering mechanism

Windshield

Windshield wipers

Rearview mirror

Tires (safe condition, 1/16 inch tread)

Seatbelts for the front seats

Proof of insurance

There is a $25 inspection fee due at the time of inspection.

Golf carts and similar vehicles must be titled and registered in the State of Ohio. All associated fees apply. Documentation of a successful inspection must be submitted in order to obtain registration/license plates.

In addition to passing inspection, the following applies: