'Golden Days of Fall' drive-thru event connects seniors with services, events

The drive-thru coincided with National Assisted Living Week in an effort to shine light on all the organizations and resources available for seniors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's never a wrong time to think about the health and wellbeing of seniors.

Although May is National Older Americans month, Kingston HealthCare teamed up with 20 other senior-based organizations to host the Golden Days of Fall drive-thru event on Wednesday.

For two hours, the group set up tables in the Epworth United Methodist Church parking lot and passed out bags filled with pamphlets, trinkets, flyers and information to event attendees. Since this event was in conjunction with National Assisted Living Week, the focus was on helping seniors help themselves.

The parking lot was anything but empty, Golden Days of Fall organizer Karen Culler noted.

"We were backed up. We were very, very backed up and curled around the parking lot in the back, so it's been a fantastic day," Culler said.

Though the event was well attended, no one was complaining.

"It's no wait at all. Yeah not busy, no problem," attendee Elaine Marlow said.

This was the third drive-thru the group hosted this year. Previous drive-thru events were in Oregon and Perrysburg.

Culler said that she wanted a free and pandemic-safe way to help older people in the community connect to programs, facilities and events.

Epworth United Methodist Church's Director of Community Outreach, Jennie Vancil, spoke with attendees as they left and heard only good things.

"I've heard from attendees and they're saying they didn't know that some of these services were out there for them. They find it very, very helpful to be able to attend an event like this," Vancil said.

Thee 20 different vendors from across northwest Ohio — including UTMC, ParkCliffe, ProMedica, Walker Funeral Homes and Hospice of Northwest Ohio— gave nearly 120 cars goodie bags and raffle tickets. Culler said events like this are necessary for seniors, especially those who may live alone and are unaware of services in their area.

"(It's a way) to get them out and socialize, and to have a little fun; get some information. It's kind of like a senior trunk-or-treat, almost," Culler said.

"It's the one-on-one with people, connecting with people, showing that we care and we're there for them," Vancil said.

Marlow agreed, adding that she looks forward to events like this. They mean a lot to those in the 50 and up crowd.

"Oh, I love it, yeah. I just like that the community is involved and the church itself and it gets people out of their houses I suppose," Marlow said.

Although this was the last drive-thru event of the year, there will still be a Senior Tea, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, allowing those 50 and up to socialize and gain information about fall and winter activities and programs.