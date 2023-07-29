After 18 years Gold Star mom needs help maintaining Monroe, Michigan war memorial

Nicholas Greer died in 2005 in Iraq. Ever since then, his mother has been maintaining a memorial for her son and other service members who died in the War on Terror.

MONROE, Mich. — Almost two decades ago, a Monroe, Michigan Gold Star mother whose son was killed in Iraq created a monument for soldiers who had died in the War on Terror. She’s been maintaining it ever since.

As time passes however, she says she needs help with its upkeep.

Kelly Greer’s son died in combat in October 2005.

His name is now alongside other soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan who called Monroe County their home.

21-year-old Nicholas Greer was a sniper in the US Army when he died in combat just two weeks after arriving in Iraq.

His mother says he was determined to serve his country and remembers when he received his deployment date.

"We talked about it for a good 6 or 7 months and he said ‘mom, this is my date, I'm leaving.’ Was I happy? No,” said Kelly.



Just a few months after Nicholas was killed, Kelly started to build a memorial in his name - and for other Gold Star families who had roots in the area.



"We did start with my first $50 thousand which I did because it was my son. And then we knew we needed more. So, we had a couple fundraisers," said Kelly.



Greer asked the local council for, and was given, a plot of land at Veteran's Park next to the River Raisin in Monroe for the memorial.

For all these years, Greer has been the primary caretaker of the memorial, absorbing not just the cost of maintaining it but also paying for its design and most of the materials: concrete, shrubs and trees, and a heart-shaped brick path that encircles the monument.

Greer says the cost has been worth it.

"Coming out here, having a picnic with my family and bringing my grandkids out here," said Greer."He's etched in stone for the rest of his life."



But now, after two major surgeries, and nearly $150 thousand invested, the 58-year-old says her body is breaking down and she needs help.



"Right now, we don't have money to upkeep it," said Greer. "I'm willing to put money in and so are probably other gold star families but I think we need more than that. We need the community's help."



Because memorials and monuments will inevitably fall into disrepair over time, it will take a village to keep this passion project going.

Greer says she is working to set up a bank account where people can donate money for the upkeep of the memorial.