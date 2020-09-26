Gold Star Family Foundation working to build monument in Perrysburg for local fallen heroes

On Saturday, people at the Signature Harley Davidson in Perrysburg helped the organization move the needle on their fundraising

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Local fallen heroes will soon have a place where they will be honored. The Northwest Ohio Gold Star Families memorial monument will be the first of its kind in our area. The monument will list local fallen heroes and their families.

Right now, the organization is about halfway to its $60,000 goal.

“The most important part of bringing this to northwest Ohio is remembrance. We want to remember the families, and let them know they’re never forgotten. They’re not forgotten and their loved ones are never forgotten,” said Veronica Mora, chair of the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Families memorial monument.

Like many organizations, COVID-19 has impacted the number of fundraisers they can host.

On Saturday, people at the Signature Harley Davidson in Perrysburg helped the organization move the needle on their fundraising.

Food trucks and other vendors parked all afternoon for people to hit up for lunch. Organizers say having a fundraiser like this helps them get the word out about their mission.

“This is about community, it’s about having fun! It’s about bringing the community together, socially distanced of course. It’s about informing our community not just in Perrysburg, but in all of NW Ohio area, what we’re doing!” Mora said.