GoFundMe set for family of Toledo Police Officer Stalker killed in the line of duty

The online campaign was created by the same person who ran Officer Dia's online fundraiser.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A GoFundMe has been set to benefit the family of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker who was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said on a press conference Monday that Stalker, while not married, did have a fiancé and a young child. Family friends of Stalker confirmed to WTOL 11 that he had a young daughter and a 3-month-old son who was born last October.

The online fundraiser was created by the same person who ran the fundraiser for the family of slain Officer Anthony Dia. It can be accessed by clicking this link.

The person running the fundraiser said the Stalker family will be contacted once they are ready to discuss who will benefit from the money.

Stalker joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018. He was classmates with Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2020.

“The entire Toledo Police family is in shock. Another hero has paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the residents of Toledo. Our hearts are heavy tonight,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

Stalker was a 2015 Whitmer grad and played baseball at Whitmer. He also was an assistant baseball coach last year but wasn’t able to coach anymore because his shift changed.

The Whitmer Baseball organization tweeted out condolences, calling Stalker by his nickname, "O.J."