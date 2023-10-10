“I just love being on the ice. I love stopping the puck... And if that means it's with the guys, then it's with the guys," said Mariah.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The temperature is beginning to drop, the leaves are starting to fall. Any sports fan knows what comes next.

Hockey season is finally here.

On a local level, the Kalamazoo Wings are in their final week of training camp. Next comes selecting their new roster.

This year could be a special one for them, for a variety of reasons.

One of them stands sweating, loaded with gear, in the goalbox as players shoot pucks from all angles.

That player could make much more than just the team on Friday. She could make history.

Mariah Fujimagari previously played at the University of Maine, then went overseas for a couple seasons. Just before Kalamazoo, she was playing in a Canadian women's league out of Massachusetts. Now, she hopes to be the new goaltender of the Kalamazoo Wings.

“I just love being on the ice. I love stopping the puck and I love being on the ice with the most competitive players. And if that means it's with the guys, then it's with the guys," Mariah said.

If she makes the team, she'll be the first woman to ever be signed in Kalamazoo. The longest stretch a woman has played at that level is one game.

“We're all looking to earn our spot here every single day like no one is comfortable. Everyone's always you know, fighting and battling, And I think that's the best part about being a professional hockey player is always competing for your spot and never being complacent," she said.

Head coach Joel Martin, who recruited Fujimagari at a goaltending conference, says she's qualified for the job, both on and off the ice.

“She works extremely hard at her craft takes extremely seriously wants to get to the highest level possible, which is the type of people that we're looking for," said Martin.

Martin says she's always the last person on the ice after training, a trait he admires.

“I think it's been awesome for our guys to have their eyes opened a little bit and be like, okay, yeah, there's some girls here that could play with us, that don't look out of place, that do things the way that we do things," he said.

“I'm really focused on earning my roster spot here with the K Wings and being able to contribute to this organization to have a successful season," said Mariah.

Nearing their 50-year celebration, the Wings' general manager Toni Wells is thankful a place like Kalamazoo even has a hockey team. To be leading the pack with inclusion, makes that anniversary so much sweeter.

“It just it really means we're progressing as an organization as a sport. Diversity, equity inclusion… [are] really important to me as a female GM to Joel as a Black head coach," she said. "Whether it's in the front office, it's down stairs in the locker room, or it's on the ice with Mariah.”

“You don't have to be a man to play in this league. That is just so cool," said Wells.

“We're proud to be a part of that for sure at our level,” said Martin.

“I'm just happy that my story is able to pave that pathway. And I hope that that inspires other people to be able to do the same," smiled Mariah.

