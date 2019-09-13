General Motors workers are on edge, as their contracts expire this Saturday before midnight. Workers previously voted in favor of a strike if no deal is reached.

If workers decide to go on strike, this will be the second major strike in Toledo this year.

Strike assignments and locations have been determined by the Local 14. They represent more than 1,500 workers at the GM plant in Toledo. Negotiations have been ongoing since July.

Three things could happen if no agreement is reached by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The UAW and General Motors could extend the negotiating period, a tentative agreement could be reached or a strike could happen.

There is a meeting set for 9 a.m. on Sunday in Detroit where union leaders will meet and decide what option is best. Workers will not necessarily go on strike, but there is a high chance it could happen.

In Toledo there are 1,550 unionized General Motor employees and they all have instructions and strike assignments for the first day should a strike happen.

Unnamed UAW officials tell WTOL workers are demanding job security and protection for younger workers, especially as technology continues to progress.

The last strike with General Motor employees was in 1970 and lasted for 67 days. To put things into perspective, the St. Vincent Mercy health strike from earlier in 2019 lasted a total of 38 days.

Because these negotiations involve international UAW leaders, local union members will not know much until this Sunday after that meeting in Detroit.

