TOLEDO, Ohio — Bill Alexander has been working at General Motors for 25-years. But he's only been working in west Toledo for eight days. His first day on the job was on the picket line on Alexis Road.

"When they went on strike, I called the union because I was supposed to report to the plant. But they told me to just report to the union hall," Alexander said.

Alexander came from the GM plant in Lordstown. He moved to Toledo two weeks ago but has yet to step inside the GM Powertrain in west Toledo. Despite not knowing what's in store, he still feels connected to those on the picket line.

"I haven't even be orientated yet, I still have to come in for orientation and be trained," Alexander said.

Officials from the Local 14 said there are many people like Alexander on the picket line right now who came from Lordstown, and who are unsure of what working at this plant will be like once this strike ends. Alexander estimates hundreds of workers came to Toledo from Lordstown over the course of the past few months.

"I am a little bit anxious, it's going to be different than my plant, different work, totally different work, so I came here ready to work but instead I'm standing out here picketing," Alexander said.

So, what has to happen for all of this to end?

Right now negotiations are on-going in Detroit between international UAW officials and GM leaders. Once they come to an agreement, local union leaders will be called back up to Detroit to vote on that agreement. If they find it acceptable, that's when these striking workers will get a say.

There are nearly 50,000 General Motors workers throughout the United States on strike right now. The majority of them must agree with the contract before anyone goes back to work.

So, theoretically, if workers in Toledo turn down the contract but the majority of other General Motors workers accept it, it will still pass. President of the Local 14 Dennis Earl explained how many people are involved in this decision process and how long striking workers are willing to hold their ground.

"When they reach an agreement they will bring us all back up to Detroit, we will vote on that agreement then we will present it to the membership. The members were ready for a fight," Earl said.

