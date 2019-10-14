TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one month since General Motors workers began striking. Many are shocked they are still on the picket line.

"When it did happen I thought, 'Give it a week!' I've been through one strike before, I think it was in '07 and it was quick. I thought they'd resolve it, yet here we are," one striking worker said.

Nearly 50,000 workers across the country, 2,000 of whom are here in Northwest Ohio, are anxiously waiting for a deal to strike.

Friday, General Motors put out a statement that said they presented a new offer, addressing pay raises and healthcare, along with a permanent path for temporary workers. GM representatives also stated that their offer commits thousands of jobs to remain in the United States.

The next day, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes also put out a message, saying the UAW is continuing to negotiate and presented General Motors with a counter offer. UAW officials said they have not heard back about that offer.

"I don't think the UAW is expecting General Motors to stop production in Mexico tomorrow and bring it all up here, but we want the commitment that work is going to be slowly brought back this way," Local 14 President Dennis Earl said.

Over the weekend, the UAW increased strike pay for workers from $250 a week to $275 a week. Striking workers will also be allowed to hold part time jobs, an indication this strike may last some time

"You know, there was speculation from the beginning, everyone had their ideas: some people said a week, some said two, some were saying a month. So, everyone had their own idea! But, all I know is, we need to be here until we get a good contract," Earl said.

Negotiations continue to happen in Detroit.

