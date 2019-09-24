SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — One local body shop owner said it's getting harder to find General Motors replacement parts for accident repairs.

Jeff Feasel's Frame and Collision shop near Tiffin is usually booming with business. But over the last week, Jeff Feasel has had to hold off on fixing GM manufactured vehicles, as their stock of GM replacement parts is running dry.

"And I called the customer yesterday and said, 'I can't start this truck because I won't be able to get any of the parts. You know, it's the front end of a big 500 Silverado, and they're not going to have all of that in stock.' So we're in the waiting game," Feasel said.

Customers with vehicles that are still driveable will have to wait until the strike ends to get smaller pieces replaced. But, Feasel said that even if the strike were to end right now, it could still take weeks before a proper supply of replacement parts are shipped out and back in stock.

Feasel said his shop has enough business and a backlog to not see a hit in their income. However, he did say that each day the strike continues is another day that the stock of GM replacement parts gets smaller.

"It's an everywhere problem. There's a GM car on every single street in every city in this country. And if there's a accident, it won't be able to be there. For how long? I don't know," Feasel said.

RELATED: Week 2: Thousands of GM workers in NW Ohio, nationwide still in strike against GM

RELATED: United Auto Workers strike against GM enters day 8; Democratic presidential hopefuls weigh in on the strike