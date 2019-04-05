TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo kids had the chance to give boxing a try on Saturday afternoon.

It was all part of a new after school program aimed at keeping kids active and out of trouble. The program, sponsored by The Glass City Boxing Club, is called "Gloves Up, Guns Down."

"Gloves Up, Guns Down" is already a success in Baltimore and Detroit.

Kids were supplied with boxing equipment, but also taught valuable lessons in life.

"I started boxing when I was 10 years old. [Boxing] kept me off the streets... kept the kids busy. Kids don't take sports in school. This is a sport outside the school they can get involved in," said Ronald Greer with the "Gloves Up, Guns Down" program.

For more information, call 419-984-2128.