No injuries in Glendale Garden Cafe fire Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glendale Garden Cafe in south Toledo caught fire Friday night.
A Toledo fire chief on scene confirmed to WTOL 11 that the fire has been put out and no civilians or firefighters were injured.
The fire was in the Glendale Avenue restaurant's kitchen area. Smoke was seen coming from vents on the roof, and once responding crews confirmed the roof was not on fire, they broke down the locked front and rear doors of the building to find the flames engulfing about half of the kitchen area.
Toledo fire investigators are investigating the scene. It is currently unknown what caused the fire at the Glendale Avenue restaurant.