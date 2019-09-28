ROSSFORD, Ohio — Up, up and away.

The Glass City Balloon Race is back in the Crossroads area in Rossford although the rain is putting a damper on the festivities.

The event is not really a race, just daily balloon launches and a night glow.

Unfortunately Friday night's activities were washed out because of heavy rains.

No bands played, the food trucks left and the balloons were grounded.

But there's always Saturday in what's becoming a Rossford tradition.

When the balloons do fly, everything will be free.

It's recommended you bring a lawn chair for viewing.

"We have over one hundred volunteers that participate in the event and we had 25,000 people last year. People love beer, balloons and fireworks. It was a great event," said Beth Jenson of the Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Eric Barnum is one of thirteen balloon pilots here this year.

He's been soaring over the skies of Northwest Ohio for 47 years.

"When the burners are not going it's very quiet. You can hear the dogs barking at 2,000 feet. It's a great vehicle to get from some place but not go to another place. It's a great ride," said Barnum.

All activities resume at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Rain is forecasted to be out of the area by then.

A liftoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. with a glow at 8.

The only thing that could delay activities is the wind.