Imagination Station 'shatters' record for collecting recyclable glass

The group collected over 20,000 lbs. of recyclable glass in one hour on Sunday morning. The old record was about 5,500 lbs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — 20,970 pounds - that’s how much glass was collected at the Imagination Station on Sunday to “shatter” the record.

The feat was verified by the organization Guinness World Records.

The record attempt was fitting for Toledo which prides itself on its green credentials and has long been associated with the material.

“It's the international year of glass, we are the Glass City, and this is a wonderful recycling message to get everyone involved to do work for our environment and recycle all these glass bottles, so it's a win for everyone,” said Lori Hauser, Chief Executive Officer at Imagination Station.

Imagination Station and a big group of environmentally-minded volunteers partnered with Metroparks Toledo and the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, as well as almost two dozen restaurants to break the record.

The community was also invited to drop off their glass bottles at Imagination Station on Sunday morning.

“It's fantastic people pulling in with their cars sometimes with really old bottles. It's really fascinating to see what Toledoans are consuming: a lot of root beer,” said volunteer Andrew Newby.

Imagination Station and their volunteers beat the record of 5,478 lbs. and 7 ounces that was held in Guadalajara, Spain.

