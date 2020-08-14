Glass City Metropark is now under construction

Phase One will be complete and ready for visitors this fall. The entire park is expected to be completed in about five years.

The downtown area is a hot spot to enjoy the night life, and soon you'll be able to enjoy a whole lot more.

Phase One out of four phases is well underway for the new Glass City Metropark located on Front Street right across from international Park. The park will have five miles of open space in downtown.

"You will see a whole host of new experiences and opportunities - apartments and restaurants in the vision that we're creating is really that spread across five miles of downtown” said Dave Zenk, Director for the Metroparks.

Something to look forward to in the future are bike trails, hiking and paddling in the river. During the winter months, the park will turn into a winter wonderland of ice-skating, sledding and ice carvings.

"What you do during the summer play activity will be very different and it will transition to winter months like fire gatherings in firepit, ice igloos and ice carvings, ice-skating, sledding hills, those type of things” said Zenk.

The best part is you can enjoy the great outdoors while staying safe and practice social distancing.

"People have needed these high-quality open space to recreate for mental health, just to get away during this time, and this is another great opportunity to get people to expand their ability to get out and get into nature - in this case really connecting people to the riverfront for the better part within 20 years” said Zenk.