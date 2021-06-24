Glass City Convention Center looking to hire artists for public displays

Budgets range up to $190,000; all artists 18 and older can apply.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The soon-to-be fully renovated Glass City Convention Center is looking for artwork to display.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo's Art in Public Places program is partnering with the Lucas County Commissioners office to purchase public art for specific sites. A design review board plans to select three artists to design public art.

Budgets range from $55,000 to $190,000. The project is open to all artists in the United States at least 18 years old.