ROSSFORD, Ohio — Up, up and away! The Glass City Balloon Race is set to return in September.

The event has found home in Maumee, Perrysburg and last year Rossford, where it will be returning once more.

This year marks the fourth annual balloon race. From September 27-28, Crossroads Parkway will be the hot spot for food, music, family-friendly activities and — of course — hot air balloons.

Here's a look at what will be available:

Food Truck Row – Grab a bite from 20 of your favorite food trucks

Expanded Beer Garden – Walk, talk, eat and explore all while enjoying a cold beer.

Concerts – Mustang Sally performs Friday evening followed by The Menus on Saturday

Fireworks – Nightly shows sponsored by Meijer will follow each of the Balloon glows

Kids Zone – Inflatables and carnival rides in the Total Sports parking lot

Sky-high views — Helicopter rides will be available

After party — Keep the fun going at Reset

Shop — Browse the long list of vendor booths

Balloons will begin to launch Friday morning at 7 a.m. Evening activities start going at 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, with concerts and balloon launches starting at 6 p.m. both days.

Balloon glows are scheduled to run from 8-9 p.m. and are followed by fireworks and even more live music.

The best part is, the event is free, including parking at designated areas throughout Crossroads Parkway. Shuttle service is provided.

Want to enjoy all the festivities, but worried about getting home? Stay in town! Special hotel rates are available. You can find that information right on the Visit Rossford website.

An up-to-date schedule will be kept on the Glass City Balloon Race website and Facebook page.