Giving Tuesday resonating with NW Ohio and SE Michigan nonprofits

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been around for quite some time, but Giving Tuesday is relatively new. Since 2012 it has helped many organizations celebrate generosity and get some extra help around the holidays.

Many organizations have adapted to allow people to donate online in recent years.

Mom's House is one of many local organizations powering through 2020 as best they can. The nonprofit helps young single mothers raise children while pursuing an education.

Christina Rodriguez, the executive director of Mom's House Toledo, says their budget for supplies has gone up by almost 85%.



"When a crisis hits, our families are already there, our families are already in crisis. So you can imagine this brought on a whole new level of issues," Rodriguez said.



Another local organization working through pandemic challenges is Good Grief northwest Ohio. The nonprofit helps children who have recently lost someone close to them.

Dorothy Mockensturm with Good Grief says this year has been incredibly tough for grieving families, especially kids, as interaction with others has been limited