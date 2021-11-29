How you can give back in northwest Ohio on Giving Tuesday

The days following Thanksgiving aren't just about shopping, it's also a time to support local charities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been a day focused on giving back to the community — it's called "Giving Tuesday."



"I think it just brings an awareness for people. It helps them remember we have a lot of need in our community and there are a lot of great organizations that do great work here," Toledo Grows Executive Director Yvonne Dubielak said.

She explained that Giving Tuesday is all about being there for our neighbors.

"By being supportive, it's part of giving thanks. You know, we just had Thanksgiving and it's a way to give thanks for those organizations and the work being done by supporting them," Dubielak said.



There are so many different local organizations you can give back to in northwest Ohio.



"We are always accepting donations to help support our programming, also we're always looking for mentors to mentor our youth and also volunteers," President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Ohio Dr. Marvin Whitfield said.



Whitfield said giving back isn't always about writing a check.

"One thing I always tell people, I know times are tough so if you don't have the money to donate, you can always donate your time and that's in a lot of cases even more valuable to us," he said.

Because of the pandemic, need is great in the community, so Whitfield said it's important to find a program you love and show it support in whatever way you can.

"All I want to ask is the community, our community, if you don't support us, please choose a non-profit of your choice and support them because we're all one big family and one big circle," he said.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Ohio, click here.