Giving Tuesday: Ways you can help northwest Ohio organizations

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is one of the most charitable days of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Giving Tuesday is here, which means you have plenty of opportunities to make a donation to a local charity or community organization.

Today is a day where you and your families are encouraged to give back to the community by donating to non-profit organizations.

These non-profit organizations can't do it without your support.

This year, you have the opportunity to put a smile on the faces of our families during the holiday season by adopting a family from Leading Families Home and helping the Beach House Family Shelter in Toledo.

Donations can be made here by hitting the donate button. All proceeds raised during Giving Tuesday go toward the organization's mission of helping families transition from homelessness to permanent housing.