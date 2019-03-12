NORTHWEST, Ohio — With Thanksgiving 2019 in the books, the Christmas holiday season has officially started.
Since 2012 a new movement has emerged to help kickoff the holiday spirit of charity: #GivingTuesday which is always the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise that northwest Ohio is offering plenty opportunities for the community to participate with more than one way to give to help benefit a variety of people.
Below is a handful of local organizations you can help while joining the international movement.
- Giving Tuesday '19 will benefit UF students in need
- The Anderson's nostalgic ANDE the Farmer shirt in association with the American Red Cross and JUPMODE
- Gordmans doubles donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital
- Sunshine Communities Giving Tuesday
- Ohio History Connection
- Life Challenge (Adult & Tenn Challenge Detroit | Flint | Women's Center)
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio
- Maddie & Bella Coffee Roaster to Match Gifts to Perrysburg Schools Foundation
- Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio Emergency Food Pantry
No matter how big or small the donation, every bit of help is appreciated and makes a difference.
RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments