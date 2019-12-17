TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday season is underway, and you don't have to break the bank in order to help those in need with the Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Right now, the organization is offering people an easy way to donate a hot meal for just $2.28.

The Cherry Street Mission is known for serving three meals a day, everyday of the year and through the end of November, 135,000 meals have been served.

Ann Ebbert, the president of the organization said it's all to give hope to the hurting men, women and children right now during the holidays.

"$2.28 cents allow every body to participate. So you know, people think 'oh I don't have a lot of money to give.' But for $20 you can buy eight meals. And think about how many people are impacted, even by a small donation," said Ebbert.

The hot meals, which are different everyday are made possible by food that is purchased or donated.

Anyone interested in donating can easily do so by heading to the website here.

Another way you can give back is by donating your time as a volunteer to help serve meals.

RELATED: GIVE | WTOL 11 Gift of Joy sponsored by PNC to provide 3K kids with gifts this holiday season

RELATED: West Toledo Tattoo shop holding toy drive for 'toys for tatts' drive