TOLEDO, Ohio — A number of area blood drives will happen throughout the holiday season to help fill the need for blood. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, over 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. The most needed type is type O blood.

A normal blood donation takes around one hour. All blood types are accepted. Donors are required to be over the age of 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health to be eligible to give blood. A donor card and driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

As a thank you for giving blood or platelets, donors will be given a $5 Amazon gift card through e-mail courtesy of Suburban Propane until Dec. 18.

For more information on local blood drives and to make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

