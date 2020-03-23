OHIO, USA — Northwest Ohio Girl Scout troops are looking to team up with local businesses to sell the remaining stock of their cookies.

The troops lost out on the last three days of booth sales due to concerns over the coronavirus. On average, troops are now short $900 and the homes of volunteers are full of cookies just going to waste.

Now, the Girl Scouts are getting creative! Are you a restaurant owner hoping to boost carryout sales? Or a firm that needs tasty ways to reward clients or employees? Local Girl Scouts can help you out!

Even if you don't need the cookies yourself, businesses may also choose to purchase cookies that troops will then donate to first responders, food banks, military and veterans’ organizations and other nonprofits.



The Girl Scout Cookie Program powers girls’ troop activities for the year – things like camp, troop outings, community service projects and more.



Check out the new Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses initiative for ways you can support local Girl Scouts, demonstrate your community spirit, and share your favorite cookies with friends and neighbors. Head over to the Girl Scouts website here.

