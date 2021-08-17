Girl Scouts announce new cookie, 'Adventurefuls'

The cookie is described as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nothing beats a good Girl Scout cookie - except a new flavor!

"Adventurefuls" will be joining the lineup of Tagalongs and Thin Mints as the newest Girl Scout cookie available nationwide.

According to the Girl Scouts, the cookie is "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

Adventurefuls will be available next cookie season, which is from January to April.

Check out the Girl Scouts website to make sure you don't miss when all your favorite cookies are on sale in your area.